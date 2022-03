Peter Facinelli

In 1995, Facinelli met Jennie Garth while working on An Unfinished Affair and they started dating shortly after. They were married from 2001 to 2013. The exes share three daughters.

In 2012, the New York native started dating Jaimie Alexander after meeting on the Loosies set. They got engaged in 2015 but ended their relationship less than one year later.