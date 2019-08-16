Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Fresh Start

After a tumultuous 2018, Tyler ended the year with a tribute to his wife and daughter Novalee, who turned 4 years old on January 1, 2019. “Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!! As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced,” he penned on the last day of 2018 via Instagram. “I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member! #HappyNewYear #HappyBirthdayNovalee.”