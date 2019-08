Stronger Together

Shortly after announcing their trial separation, Tyler and Catelynn professed their love for each other on Instagram. “I love you @tylerbaltierramtv you are seriously AMAZING,” she commented on one of her husband’s posts in December 2018, to which he replied, “I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!”