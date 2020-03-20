Matt James

James is Tyler’s best friend, New York City roommate and business partner for his ABC Food Tours charity. While he is set to compete for Clare Crawley’s heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison revealed that several contestants won’t be returning after production was forced to shutdown due to coronavirus concerns.

“The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim,” Harrison said via Instagram Live. “Maybe it’ll be completely different guys. Maybe it’ll be a little mixture, who knows? We really don’t know. With the way the world is right now with everybody’s schedule.”