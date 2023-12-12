Kristen Doute isn’t looking to return to Vanderpump Rules, but that doesn’t mean her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, is opting out as well.

During the Saturday, December 9, episode of their “Sex, Love and What Else” podcast, the couple answered fan questions, which included an inquiry about Kristen’s plans to come back to the hit Bravo series.

“That’s a hard no. Not as of right now. Ever,” she said before Luke, 32, hinted at his potential cameo. “That is a no for Kristen. Now if you watch closely, you might catch a cameo of me in this season. You might. It’s hard to say. We’ll see.”

Kristen, 40, was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. She was fired alongside Stassi Schroeder in June 2020 due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. Kristen broke her silence on the scandal one month later.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in July 2020. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Earlier this year, Kristen made a brief appearance on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to support Ariana Madix after her split from Tom Sandoval. (Kristen dated Sandoval, 41, from 2007 to 2013.)

Kristen has also reunited with her former costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright for an upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff. While details about the reality series have been kept under wraps, Luke is expected to appear on the show. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent were seen filming with the cast of the untitled project earlier this summer as well.

“It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Lala, 33, shared on Amazon Live in July. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

After Kristen confirmed that she won’t be appearing on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo released a trailer that hinted at plenty of drama. In the clip, which was posted on Monday, December 11, Tom Schwartz revealed that he previously hooked up with Scheana, 38, in Las Vegas.

Scheana addressed her history with Schwartz, writing in an Instagram comment, “Things that were supposed to go to the grave. BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.