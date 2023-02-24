Speaking her truth. Lala Kent is calling out how Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz handled his brief fling with Raquel Leviss.

The true villain in all of this is Tom Schwartz,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, said during the Wednesday, February 22, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I’ve said this from the jump. [Tom] being a little basset hound ain’t cute no more. You pretending like you talk with your hands in your mouth, like, ‘I’m nervous.’ No, f—k you, dog, f—k you.”

Lala further alleged that Tom, 40, acted innocent and failed to take responsibility for his brief romance with Raquel, 28, after finalizing his divorce from Katie Maloney. (Us Weekly previously broke the news in August 2022 that the twosome had hooked up at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.)

“At the end of the day, two people did this and I feel safe around women right now,” Lala confessed on Wednesday’s episode before revealing she still “isn’t cool” with the hookup. “I can’t say I’m a huge fan of the man. I need to let it be known on something that I have control over, I do not cosign on Tom Schwartz. That was my best friend’s husband and he still didn’t take her feelings into account [on] the one thing she asked. It’s gross.”

While the Give Them Lala Beauty founder believes that Raquel will have a “tough” season as more details about the hookup come to light, she’s tired of only women being blamed. “I’m done with females taking the brunt of these stupid men’s lies, deceit [and] poor choices, I’m so over it,” Lala, who split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021 over alleged infidelity on the filmmaker’s part, confessed.

The fallout from TomTom cofounder and the former pageant queen’s hookup is set to air later this season of Vanderpump Rules. During the Wednesday episode of the Bravo show, Lala even warned Raquel — who split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy in December 2021 — not to hook up with Tom following his divorce.

“Hold up, hold up, hold up. This is when I will step in and f–king defend my friend [Katie] at all costs,” the Salt Lake City native said. “If we want bodies laying everywhere, it’s gonna be you hooking up with Schwartz. I get messy, but I wouldn’t even do that s–t.”

The drama has already come in between Katie, 36, and Raquel’s friendship.

“I stand far away,” Katie exclusively told Us earlier this month about where she stands with Raquel. “Some things are just not meant to be, and our friendship is probably one of them.”

Raquel, for her part, told Us that she “never” intended to hurt the Utah native’s feelings after her make-out session with Tom. “[I] thought that Schwartz might be someone cool to pursue something with. So it sucks [that it didn’t work out], but it is what it is,” she said on February 7 at the season 10 premiere party.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner has also denied that his newfound friendship with Raquel was a deliberate attempt to hurt his ex-wife.

“I understand that with the story line this season — inherently it could be interpreted as a little rude. But I never do anything maliciously,” Tom exclusively told Us on Wednesday after Raquel posted a snap of the pair over the weekend. “Maybe from time to time I can be careless or slightly inconsiderate, But in regard to Katie, I never want to hurt her. It was never my intention. Given everything that we’ve been through, I feel like we’re on pretty good terms.”

Tom and Katie, who were together for 12 years before finalizing their divorce last year, continue to split custody of their two dogs.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.