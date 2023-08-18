Pink made a subtle change during her Wednesday, August 16, concert to show her support for fellow pop star Britney Spears.

“I’m tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears, she’s so pretty. That just ain’t me,” Pink, 43, belted during her Detroit, Michigan, show while singing her song “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” per social media footage.

The 2001 single traditionally includes the word “damn” instead of “sweet.”

Several hours earlier, news broke that Spears, 41, and Sam Asghari separated after 13 months of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, August 17, that Asghari, 29, filed for divorce on Wednesday and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split. Asghari is also asking Spears for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari, who married Spears in June 2022 after six years together, wrote via Instagram Story later on Thursday. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears, meanwhile, reportedly hired high-powered attorney Laura Wasser to protect her assets and the estranged couple’s ironclad prenup during the proceedings. Us previously reported that Spears and the personal trainer signed the legal document ahead of their nuptials, in which they agreed that Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of the marriage, capping at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari also waived any claims to Britney’s music catalog and his name isn’t listed on the deed of their shared home. The pair had agreed to put the house in a limited liability company (LLC).

Despite reports that Asghari is trying to contest the prenup terms amid their divorce, he has fervently denied the accusations. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” his rep, Brandon Cohen, said in a Thursday statement. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

Spears — who shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline — has yet to publicly address their breakup, but returned to social media in light of Asghari’s filing. On Thursday, she revealed that she planned to purchase a horse and shared several images of artwork.

Pink’s lyric swap is not the first time that the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has supported Spears. The two women both rose to fame in the early 2000s, with Pink speaking out about Spears’ conservatorship battle.

“I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what’s going on. We’re not there,” Pink said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2021. “I would like to — I think we all would like to — and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her. She’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy.

She added at the time: “I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn’t know. I’m a strong person [and] I could have reached out more. I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support. … I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug.”

Spears’ guardianship — which was managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery — was terminated in November 2021.