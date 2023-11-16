Hulu’s The Kardashians appears to be intentionally airing footage out of order, so Us is breaking down the actual timeline of events.

During the new episode of the hit reality series, which started streaming on Thursday, November 16, Kim Kardashian documented her first trip of many from Los Angeles to New York City from earlier this year.

“I’m in New York and I have back-to-back lined up things to do in these two days that I’m here. So I have a Met fitting, I am working with the Schiaparelli team,” she said in a confessional. “It is the most amazing all-pearl dress.”

Kim, 43, said her plan was to go “back and forth” for “the next four months” due to work commitments. Mentions of a Met Gala fitting would mean the scenes were shot before May, however, the rest of Kim’s time in New York City hinted that the trip was actually taking place later that month after the May 1 event.

Viewers saw Kim visiting the Today show to talk about the Skims shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center, which was a temporary pop-up that opened on May 16. Kim’s interview also aired that same day.

Later that same trip, Kim showed herself getting ready for the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit, which took place on May 24 in Cipriani Wall Street. She left early to join Kourtney Kardashian in supporting Travis Barker during the Blink-182 show at Barclays Center.

Kim made a comment to the cameras about the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians being hours away. The series returned to Hulu on May 25, which was also the first day Kim was spotted filming season 12 of American Horror Story in New York.

The confusion only continued in the trailer for next week’s episode when Kim was seen getting ready for fashion’s biggest night. In the sneak peek, Kourtney, 44, also announced at a Blink-182 concert that she was expecting her and Travis’ first child together. Eagle-eyed fans would know that Kourtney made her announcement in June, which once again throws off the timeline of onscreen events.

Before season 4 debuted, The Kardashians would show moments from the famous family’s life in chronological order. The single exception was introduced in the second season when a title card addressed the arrival of Khloé Kardashian’s son even though the rest of the season made no mention of her plans to expand her family with Tristan Thompson.

“The remainder of Season 2 was filmed 6 months before the previous episode,” a title card read after the season premiere. Khloé, 39, who became a mom in 2017 with daughter True’s arrival, revealed at the beginning of season 2 that she welcomed son Tatum via surrogate.

Khloé initially chose not to address the plan to expand her family after Tristan’s paternity drama with Maralee Nichols played out on screen. It was later revealed that Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was pregnant at the same time as Maralee was expecting the athlete’s son, Theo.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Kardashian shared in the September 2022 episode. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

The hit Hulu series has since not addressed any more continuity errors.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.