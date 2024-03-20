Taylor Swift has been rubbing off on Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sang a line of the Grammy winner’s hit “Bad Blood” while discussing quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles with brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, March 20, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“Kenny and the Steelers — their relationship ended in a little bad blood,” Travis sang. (Pickett’s exit from Pittsburgh comes amid reports that he wasn’t happy with the organization signing quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this month. Pickett told reporters that the “communication is what it is” and he’s confident in how he “handled” things. Pickett will now serve as the backup to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.)

“Bad Blood” was a track on Swift’s 1989 album, originally released in 2014. The song was rerecorded for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which dropped in 2023. Travis has previously hinted he’s a big fan of her 1989 songs, telling WSJ. Magazine last year that he loves “Blank Space” from her fifth studio album.

“‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line,” he said in December 2023.

Travis recorded the latest podcast with Jason from Los Angeles, where he’s currently in his “nesting” era with Swift.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Hours after he taped Wednesday’s podcast, which was recorded on Saturday, March 16, twosome took their romance to private L.A. club Bird Streets Club. They have since jetted off to the Bahamas, a separate source confirmed to Us on Tuesday, March 19.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the first insider told Us.

Swift has been dating the football star since summer 2023. Throughout the 2023-24 NFL season, the “Betty” singer attended 13 of Travis’ football games, including the Super Bowl in February. Swift watched the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 and celebrated with her boyfriend and the team in Sin City. Travis has since joined Swift on several stops of her Eras Tour, watching her perform in Singapore and Australia earlier this month.

Travis has started serving as a muse for Swift, who is gearing up to drop her 11th studio album, Tortured Poets Department, in April.

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis,” another insider told Us. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”