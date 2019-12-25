3. ‘The Bachelor’/’The Bachelorette’
These are technically two shows that started well before the 2010s, but The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have become so ingrained into our society in the past 10 years, we couldn’t possibly ignore the franchise. In 2009, The Bachelor upped its episodes to 90 minutes, which perfectly coincided with the rise of Twitter. Fans love to cast theories, poke fun at the crazy limo arrivals (JoJo Fletcher’s unicorn mask, anyone?) and tweet alongside the episodes. This decade’s Bachelors and Bachelorettes included Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rachel Lindsay and Hannah Brown to name a few.Back to top