8. ’90 Day Fiancé’

Never in our wildest dreams did we expect a show like TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé to capture our attention quite like it has. Since 2014, the series has followed couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. The document is strictly available to foreign fiancés of American citizens hoping to live in the U.S. The result? Drama that’s so insane, it feels scripted. As wild as the show is at times (season 2’s Danielle attempting to get Mohamed deported after seeing photos of him with a female friend), it’s a much-needed reminder that love doesn’t discriminate — and it certainly knows no borders.