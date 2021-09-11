Andrew Walker

Walker kicked off his time with the network in 2012 with A Bride for Christmas and Finding Mrs. Claus. By 2016, he was up to three leading roles in one year, which increased to four hits in both 2017 and 2018. The Canada native’s holiday hits include Snowed-Inn Christmas, Christmas on My Mind and Christmas Tree Lane.

Top Movies: Bridal Wave, Appetite for Love, The Perfect Catch, My Secret Valentine, A Christmas in Tennessee, Bottled With Love, Sweet Autumn and The 27-Hour Day.

Hallmark Signature: Sporty, pretty boy who is passionate about all of his different ventures, including becoming a high school baseball coach when his career as a pitcher is no more in The Perfect Catch.