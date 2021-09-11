Brennan Elliott

Elliott popped up on the channel in 2008’s The Nanny Express. Four years later, he appeared in both Cupid, Inc. and Kiss at Pine Lake. The Calgary, Canada, native cemented himself as Hallmark staple by playing Warren Saget on Cedar Cove from 2013 to 2015. Elliott is best known for working alongside Lacey Chabert in the All of My Heart trilogy and playing Lieutenant Logan O’Connor in the Murders and Mysteries series, The Crossword Mysteries.

Top Movies: All of My Heart, Flower Shop Mysteries, Love You Like Christmas, All Summer Long and Christmas in Vienna.

Hallmark Signature: A smart, intriguing man who appears to be somewhat of a know-it-all until he gets to know his love interest and then he eases back.