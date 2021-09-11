Niall Matter

Matter made a splash as Clay Castleberry, a meddling man determined to stop a bride and groom from getting married, in 2016’s Stop the Wedding. He followed up the role with the holiday film Finding Father Christmas. Matter also had a recurring role as Shane Cantrell on When Calls the Heart before reprising his role as Ian McAndrick in Engaging Father Christmas and Marrying Father Christmas. The Canada native’s most memorable Hallmark role is playing Nick Miller, Aurora Teagarden’s (Cameron Bure) love interest, in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie franchise.

Top Movies: Frozen in Love, Christmas Pen Pals, Christmas at Dollywood (alongside Danica McKellar), Country at Heart, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

Hallmark Signature: Matter-of-fact man who wins over fans with his sweet personality and intellect.