Victor Webster

The Mutant X alum won over Hallmark fans in 2012’s Puppy Love. In the film, Webster’s Ben agrees to split ownership of his dog with Megan (Cameron Bure) and her daughter after the pup accidentally gets adopted by the mother-daughter pair. After starring on Continuum from 2012 to 2015, the Canada native returned to the network in 2016’s Summer Villa and has been a staple ever since. In 2019, he began portraying Detective Kyle Cooper alongside McKellar’s Angie Dove in the Matchmaker Mysteries series.

Top Movies: Home for Christmas Day, A Harvest Wedding, Hearts of Winter, Five Star Christmas and Matchmaker Mysteries.

Hallmark Signature: Webster gravitates toward moody, athletic characters who can only find love once they’ve let their walls down.