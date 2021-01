Garry Marshall (Walter Harvey)

Penny Marshall’s brother directed Pretty Woman (1990), Runaway Bride (1999), The Princess Diaries (2001), The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), Valentine’s Day (2010) and New Year’s Eve (2011). He was also known as the creator of Happy Days, which aired from 1974 to 1984. Garry died in July 2016 due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.