‘A League of Their Own’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tea Leoni (Racine Belles)

Three years after A League of Their Own, Leoni scored her big break in 1995’s Bad Boys with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. She later starred in Deep Impact (1998), Jurassic Park III (2001), Spanglish (2004) and Fun with Dick and Jane (2005). The New York native later transitioned to the small screen, playing the lead role in CBS’ Madam Secretary, which aired from 2014 to 2019. She began dating Madam Secretary costar Tim Daly in 2014 following her divorce from David Duchovny.