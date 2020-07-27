‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Courtney Robertson

The season 16 winner documented her relationship – and split — from Ben Flajnik — in her 2014 book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. And while she had an on-again, off-again fling with Bachelor Nation’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., Courtney settled down with Humberto Preciado. Us broke the news in December 2019 that the real estate agent was engaged and pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him,” she gushed to Us at the time. “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Courtney gave birth to their baby boy, Joaquin, in June 2020.