‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

While Caelynn and Dean split during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, he returned to the beach to win her back before the finale. While the twosome have been traveling the world together post-filming, Dean made it clear to Us that he doesn’t see a proposal in their future. “She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen,’” he told Us in December 2019. “I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, over-deliver.”