Courtney Robertson

Courtney made several sex confessions in her 2014 memoir, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends, including confirmation that she slept with Ben Flajnik during season 16.

“To answer your question, yes, Ben and I did have sex in the ocean. On-camera,” she wrote. “It was immediate but it was only for about twenty seconds and, um, it was just the tip.”

Courtney also revealed that she had the “best sex” with Arie Luyendyk Jr., whom she dated after her split from Ben.

“Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the ‘kissing bandit,’ I was getting hot and bothered and needed more. ‘Arie, I feel like I’m in high school. I can’t just keep making out with you,’” she wrote about their hookup. “He was hesitant for a millisecond, but then we headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had. … Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman feel comfortable and satisfied.”