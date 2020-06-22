Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Becca Tilley

After appearing on season 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, Becca seemingly retired from reality TV. She went on to design a clothing line for Macys in 2019 and hosts the popular iHeartRadio podcast “Scrubbing In” with her best friend Tanya Rad.

Becca, who dated Bachelorette alum Robert Graham from 2016 to 2017, has yet to publicly reveal the identity of her current partner.

“I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own,” she told Us in September 2019. “I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved.”

During a February 2020 episode of “Scrubbing In,” Becca declared that she is “95 percent” sure that she will marry her significant other.