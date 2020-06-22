Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Ben Higgins

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost proposed to girlfriend Jessica Clarke in March 2020 after more than a year of dating.

“It’s not hard for me to watch back because I know what to expect. But Jess will not be watching it, she doesn’t have a desire to watch it,” Ben told Us about The Bachelor: GOAT. “She is my partner, and I want her to know that, I don’t want her to feel any sort of heartbreak or sadness from that. So she’ll make an appearance on the show, but she will not be watching it. I think she’s decided … And if she wanted to, I’d let her. I mean, I don’t really want to tell her what to do.”

Ben also created Generous Coffee Co., which donates 100 percent of its earnings to nonprofits and cohosted the Bachelor Live on Stage with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin before the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.