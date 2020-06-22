Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Lauren Bushnell

Following her split from Ben, Lauren reconnected with Devin Antin, whom she matched with on a dating app before she joined the Bachelor franchise. After more than a year together, however, Us broke the news of their split in August 2018. Lauren subsequently started seeing country singer Chris Lane. The twosome exchanged vows in Nashville in October 2019.

“I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” Lauren told Us in 2019. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in.”