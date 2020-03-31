Becca’s Relationships With Blake and Garrett

Underwood and Tartick thought Blake Horstmann was going to win after seeing him make out with Kufrin off camera. “We kept that bit of intel to ourselves as we headed to the Bahamas week seven for sun and warm-weather fun,” he wrote. “At this point, I didn’t care whether I was among Becca’s top choices. I was in the Caribbean, and I loved it there.”

Underwood knew Yrigoyen was a contender when he learned they chatted about Kufrin’s late father. “Hearing this from Garrett let me know that he was way ahead of me with Becca,” he explained. “Their bond was in a deeper place. I still had hometowns ahead of me, but I resigned myself to this new reality. I was toast.”