Cassie Calls Him Out

Underwood makes it clear that he fell for Randolph while filming the show, but she wasn’t afraid to call him out. During a one-on-one date, she asked him off camera (they were in the ocean), “How do you not know by now?”

“I knew what she meant, but I wasn’t prepared for the directness and honesty of her question. Basically, she wanted me to flip to the end of the book and tell her how the story ended. I couldn’t. I didn’t know myself,” he wrote. “The one thing I knew about myself with absolute certainty was that I was sometimes confused.”