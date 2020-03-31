He Kept Tayisha Longer Than He Wanted

Adams lost credit with Underwood when he claimed that she and Miller-Keyes were plotting to be the Bachelorette. “I had trouble getting past my anger at the girls who’d dragged Cassie’s name into this drama,” he wrote.

He also noted that he kept Adams over Miller-Keyes because of Randolph’s close relationship with the former pageant queen. “I would’ve cut Tayshia, but I wanted to separate Cassie and Caelynn,” he wrote about the rose ceremony after hometowns. “I knew their friendship had grown and thought it might be interfering with my relationship with Cass. If Caelynn went home, it might let Cassie see that I was more serious about her.”

In the fantasy suites with Adams, Underwood wrote that she realized “nothing was going to happen” by “two or three in the morning” and Adams went to sleep. “I laid down next to her in my sweatpants and long sleeved shirt,” he explained. “I didn’t sleep all night.”