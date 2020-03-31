He Told Jason and Garrett About His Virginity First

Underwood went into The Bachelorette with a secret: He was a virgin. In the book, he revealed that he told fellow contestants Jason Tartick and Garrett Yrigoyen first.

“A week or two before Las Vegas, I had confided in my mansion-mates, Jason and Garrett, the two guys with whom I was closest. I don’t know why I felt compelled to spill the tea on myself other than it was weighing heavily on my mind. I suppose I was testing the water,” Underwood wrote, noting that Jason and Garrett were “surprised,” “supportive” and “talkative.”

He explained: “Apparently they interpreted my ‘please don’t tell anyone’ as code for ‘tell everyone,’ and word traveled through the house like a rumor at a slumber party of twelve-year-old girls that someone had gone to first base.”