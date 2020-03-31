Split From Becca

Underwoood wrote that he thought Tartick would come in 4th, he would come in 3rd, Yrigoyen would come in 2nd and Horstmann would win.

“It turned out I was mostly right. Garrett, Blake, Jason, and I were the four guys who made it to the hometowns. These were my best friends from the group, and I was happy for all of us,” he wrote. “Soon it was painfully apparent that Becca’s thoughts differed from mine. I didn’t get a rose. I was surprised and hurt. Not crushed. Not heartbroken. Not pretending to be okay when I wasn’t. Not stopped in my tracks and wondering where I went wrong or what mistakes I might have made. I was just hurt in the sense that I had been honest about myself and opened my heart and believed the emotions I felt were reciprocated, but in the end it wasn’t enough, and it wasn’t me. It was that kind of hurt.”