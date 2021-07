‘The O.C.’

Sandy Cohen and Ryan Atwood! Peter Gallagher shared an adorable picture of himself alongside his former O.C. costar Benjamin McKenzie via Twitter in September 2013. “Hey look who I ran into at @kathryng’s show the other night! @ben_mckenzie! How great! I love both those kids!” the Covert Affairs actor wrote. The O.C. ended after four seasons in 2007.