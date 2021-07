‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

The Beverly Hills, 90210 gang has clearly made up since Shannen Doherty was fired from the series in 1994 after clashing with the cast and producers. Doherty and Jennie Garth went out to support former costar Ian Ziering when he was a guest headliner for the famed male dance revue Chippendales in Las Vegas in July 2013. A year earlier, Garth filmed a series of Old Navy commercials with Jason Priestley and Luke Perry in August 2012.