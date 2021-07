‘Clueless’

Like, this is totally awesome! Stacey Dash and Donald Faison – known for playing high school sweethearts Dionne Davenport and Murray Duvall in 1995’s Clueless – reunited in July 2013 on TV. The actors appeared together in an episode of TV Land’s The Exes. Dash played a recommitted virgin who gets picked up by Phil, played by Faison.