‘Dumb and Dumber’

“We’re back,” Jeff Daniels tweeted back in September 2013 beside a goofy picture of himself and Jim Carrey, both in full Dumb and Dumber character. The Emmy-winning Newsroom star reprises his role as Harry Dunne opposite Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas in the November 2014 sequel to the 1994 original. “I’m very excited to work with Jim Carrey again,” Daniels told Us Weekly. “The guy is a comedic genius and all I can really tell you is that in the sequel, we are middle-aged and still that stupid!”