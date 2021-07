‘Game of Thrones’

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” Emilia Clarke captioned a photo with her former costars Jason Momoa and Kit Harington on October 26, 2019, along with the hashtag #anyexcuseforamomoashandwich. “Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you,” Momoa, who played her husband, Khal Drogo, on the HBO hit, commented on the post.