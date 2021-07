‘Home Improvement’

Tim Allen and Richard Karn gave fans a glimpse at their new series, Assembly Required, in October 2020, while giving off major Home Improvement vibes. The actors previously played TV costars Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor and Al Borland, respectively, on the fictional Tool Time series as a part of the ‘90s ABC comedy. Their new competition series is set to air sometime in 2021 on the History channel.