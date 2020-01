Parenthood

“Zeek and ya shall find! 🤙,” Mae Whitman wrote via Twitter when reuniting with her former on-screen grandfather, Craig T. Nelson, on January 8, 2020. Whitman played Amber Holt, one of Nelson’s character Zeek Braverman’s many grandchildren on the NBC drama, which ran from 2010 to 2015. “Name a more gooder duo g’head I’ll wait,” she wrote on the same hugging snap via Instagram.