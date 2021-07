‘Saved by the Bell’

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zach Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) caught up over dinner in April 2019, nearly 26 years after the last episode of the hit teen sitcom aired in May 1993. “This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like…” Gosselaar captioned the picture that showed them gathered around a table, accompanied by their spouses.