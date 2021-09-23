‘Saved by the Bell’

“These ladies… what a gift to get to work together again,” Berkley captioned a photo of the trio via Instagram in September 2021. “We have a special history that is beyond… we worked hard together as kids to make a show that people still love, we did high school together and our parents all looked out for us too as we were minors when we started. It was a safe place to grow up and now we get to take those sweet roots and fly together as women. Don’t you love those connections that have history where you just get right to it with no explaining?”