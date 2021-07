‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’

Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling bumped into each other in October 2018 while backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The reunion came 25 years after they made their debuts on the Disney Channel hit revival. “Neither one of us could remember [the last time we saw each other], which I think is a sign that it’s been a while,” the actor said on the talk show before calling the pop star “freakishly talented.”