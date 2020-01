The Cheetah Girls

Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné took a sweet selfie together while taking part in a Women’s March in January 2020. “Yo #theangelsvoice @adriennebailon gaced us with her voice at @womensmarch what a great turnout!” Raven-Symoné captioned an Instagram pic. Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan were also in the former singing group.