‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

Anna Popplewell (Susan Pevensie), William Moseley (Peter Pevensie), Georgie Henley (Lucy Pevensie), director Andrew Adamson, executive assistant Alina Phelan Ballou and Ben Barnes (Prince Caspian) got together for a reunion dinner in May 2019. Noticeably absent was Skandar Keynes, who played Edmund Pevensie throughout the series. Barnes captioned a snapshot of the sextet: “#whereareyouskandar?”