The Mighty Ducks

Many stars of the original films reunited for an episode of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. In March 2021, the streaming giant released photos of Elden Henson as Fulton, Matt Doherty as Averman, Vinny LaRusso as Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Garret Henson as Guy and Justin Wong as Kenny Wu.