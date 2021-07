Witches of East End

Eric Winter and Jenna Dewan reunited on the set of ABC’s The Rookie in July 2021. Winter shared their reunion photo along with a throwback to their days on the supernatural Lifetime TV show. “This is a #fbf for all you Witches of East End fans… AND if you swipe you will see how it ended up for Dash and Freya 😜 sorry Killian! @daniel_ditomasso better luck next time,” Winter wrote.

Dewan replied, “Omg 😂😂😂😂 we finally know what happened after all these years.”