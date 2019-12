Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas

Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi added a Mirrorball trophy to her 1992 gold medal on the season six finale in May 2008. She and partner Mark Ballas earned three perfect scores in the final week of competition, for their cha-cha, freestyle, and jive routines. Other contestants that season included Priscilla Presley and Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin.