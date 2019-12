Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd

The Deaf model dedicated his win to all the “Deaf people in this world” in May 2016. “It means that barriers can be broken,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “Even though there are barriers there, it doesn’t mean that they can’t be broken. You’ve just got to work twice as hard and set your goals and break those barriers. Opportunities are endless.”