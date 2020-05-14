Alex McCord

Along with her husband Simon van Kempen, Alex was a stable on RHONY for the first four seasons. Shortly after wrapping up her career in reality TV, Alex and Simon left Brooklyn to move to Bryon Bay, Australia. Housewives producer Andy Cohen revealed in March 2017 via Twitter that Alex became a psychologist. “Congrats to @mccordalex who is officially a psychologist! Too bad she is all the way in Australia, a thriving NYC practice awaits. #RHONY,” he tweeted at the time.

While Alex has yet to return to RHONY, she made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May 2017 with former costar Ramona Singer and revealed she no longer watches the series. The Little Kids, Big City: Tales from a Real House in New York City authors also frequently share photos of their two sons: Francois and Johan, on social media. “Francois and Johan are great,” McCord told The Daily Dish during a visit to New York that same month. “They are enormous. Francois is as tall as I am.”