Jules Wainstein

One and done. Jules made headlines in July 2016 after announcing her split from husband Michael Wainstein. Their divorce got ugly when TMZ reported that Jules called 911 after an alleged altercation between the pair in August 2016. A rep for the former reality star told Us Weekly at the time that Jules was “not interested in fighting this out in the media as this is a private matter and two children are involved.” They pair, who share daughter Rio and son Jagger, have continued to fight over child support in court through 2018. Jules also launched a detox drink called Modern Alkeme at Whole Foods.

Jules and Michael’s divorce made headlines again in February 2020 when she was arrested for allegedly attacking him in Boca Raton, Florida. “This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, said in a statement at the time. “The children were released to Michael’s custody yesterday and he is most concerned about protecting them. Michael is exploring all of his legal options at this time.”

As of May 2020, Jules was able to reunite with her kids after Michael lifted the restraining order against her. She is still facing felony charges.