Leslie Mann

Named Elle‘s “Queen of Comedy” in 2012, Mann began her comedy career with improv troupe The Groundlings and first made a splash on the big screen in 2006’s Cable Guy. Earning laughs along the way with roles in Big Daddy and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Mann’s recent critical successes include projects she collaborated on with her husband, Judd Apatow. The couple’s daughters, Iris and Maude, even appeared in the flicks Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40 as the children of their real-life mom.