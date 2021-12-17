Emilie Ullerup

The Danish actress portrayed Dale Travers in three Signed, Sealed, Delivered mystery movies in 2016. She reprised the role one year later for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again. Ullerup has been playing Bree O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores since 2016. The same year, she appeared in her first holiday Hallmark movie, Hearts of Christmas, alongside Kristoffer Polaha. When she’s not starring in Christmas movies on the network, Ullerup is jet-setting all over the world like she did in 2019’s Winter Castle, which took place at an ice hotel in Canada.

Top Movies: Hearts of Christmas, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, Winter Castle and Nature of Love.

Hallmark Signature: A hard worker, who eventually realizes that there is more to life than her job — and finds love all over the globe as a result.