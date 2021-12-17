Jen Lilley

The General Hospital alum landed her first leading role on the network in 2016’s A Dash of Love where she played aspiring chef Nikki, who teams up with Paul (Brendan Penny) after they are both wrongly fired from their jobs. The duo opens their own eatery, fall in love and live happily, ever after. Lilley has since appeared in more than 10 movies, including holiday favorites Mingle All the Way and USS Christmas.

Top Movies: A Dash of Love, Eat, Play, Love, Yes, I Do, Harvest Love, Winter Love Story, Paris, Wine and Romance, Snow Kissed, Mingle All the Way and Royally Wrapped for Christmas.

Hallmark Signature: Bubbly, sweet and often underestimated, fans can’t help but root for Lilley and all of the women she portrays.