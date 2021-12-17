Lacey Chabert

Chabert made her Hallmark debut with 2010’s Elevator Girl. Two years later, she starred in her first holiday film for the network in Matchmaker Santa. She has since appeared in the All of My Heart trilogy as baker Jenny who falls for Brian (Brennan Elliott) after they are gifted half of the same property. The duo reunited in 2019 for the first Crossword Mysteries movie and have since worked on five more detective films. Chabert has continued to leave her mark on Hallmark, often starring in holiday films that take place all over the world, including 2021’s Christmas at Castle Hart, which was set in Ireland.

Top Movies: Winter in Vail, Christmas in Rome, All of My Heart: Inn Love, My Secret Valentine, A Royal Christmas, Love, Romance & Chocolate, Christmas at Castle Hart and The Crossword Mysteries series.

Hallmark Signature: Often a world traveler, Chabert’s characters are loveable, adventurous and frequently find themselves falling for men of nobility in exotic locations.